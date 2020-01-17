Being creative, original liberates from stress, anxiety: Yoga guru

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 01:05 IST

The annual exam season is round the corner and Australia’s leading yoga guru has the perfect antidote: Believe in yourself.

“Life is way bigger than exams and much beyond success and failure. Stress due to parental and peer pressure is common but each one of us is unique with extraordinary potential. Unleash your potential. Being original and creative liberates you from stress, anxiety and negativity,” says Rajendra Damodara Yenkannamoole, who has been teaching yoga in Melbourne since 2004.

Interacting with HT here on the eve of a workshop on chakra healing, from illness to wellness, the founder of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga said, “For children to excel, first they should smile at life, be childlike and appreciate beauty. They should practise meditation for 10 minutes daily by focusing on their breathing or contemplating on their ideal. This simple technique enhances memory, creativity, clarity of thinking and ingenuity. They respond to stress better.”

Rajendra, who is an engineer and postgraduate in business administration, said most people, particularly parents, often mistake success for money. In school and college, they put pressure on children to compete and “be like the topper”. Then it’s a stressful race for a well-paying job. “Many an intelligent person ends up working on the existing platform, following someone else. Think different. Apple founder Steve Jobs created his own smartphone when everyone else was racing in one direction.”

Often professionals, particularly in the information technology sector, get burned out and stressed in their 30s because they struggle to keep pace with smarter youngsters equipped with updated skills. That’s when creativity, originality and experience count.

The right company is also crucial, particularly in our younger days. “Avoid negative thinkers and cut down presence on social media and phone use. The most important person in your life is you, so look after yourself. Invest time to be physically healthy, emotionally balanced, mentally stable, intellectually sharp and spiritually connected. The purpose of life is to acquire unshakable peace and it is our birth right. Yoga instills discipline and enables us to find inner peace,” he added.