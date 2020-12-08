Bharat Bandh call evokes mixed response in northern Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:40 IST

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions, demanding the repeal of the Centre’s new farm laws that seek to liberalise the agriculture sector, evoked a mixed response in the northern districts of Haryana on Tuesday.

Farmers blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway-44, connecting the national capital with northern states near Ambala. A few protesters parked their two-wheelers in the middle of the road, blocking the movement of traffic towards Delhi. Vehicles belonging to farmers going to Delhi border and those in emergency services were being allowed to move further.

“The black laws have to be taken back. This is just a symbolic protest, we are ready for everything,” Harpal Singh, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said, addressing the protesters on the highway.

Shops and business establishments, especially those related to agriculture, remained closed.

Farmer leaders took out protest marches in cities, including Ambala, urging shopkeepers to shut their establishments in support of the bandh.

There was no major impact of the bandh call as the Haryana Petroleum Dealer Welfare Association said that most of the fuel stations remained opened.

Heavy police deployment was seen on the highways. Police diverted traffic on NH44 from Pipli in Kurukshetra district and at Ambala as a precautionary measure due to the blockades.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders Gulab Singh and Harkesh Singh protested at Jagadhri Gate for an hour and raised anti-government slogans.

Later, protesters on tractors and motorcycles drove through old Ambala, urging merchants to close their shops.