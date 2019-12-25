BHIM TANK MURDER: Victim’s mother accuses Akalis of patronising convicts

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 23:01 IST

A day after local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders met Bhim Tank murder case convict and liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda in the Abohar court complex, Bhim’s mother Kaushalya Devi and attack survivor Gurjant Singh Janta on Wednesday accused the Akalis of patronising criminals.

They said it has exposed the claim of senior Akali leaders that they have nothing to do with Doda.

Producing video clips and pictures of Gurwinder Singh Jakhar, rural circle chief of the SAD, and urban circle chief Suresh Satija with Doda, they said that the liquor baron was among the 24 convicts who were awarded life term for their involvement in the brutal attack on Tank and friend Gurjant on December 12, 2015.

Kaushalya said whenever they met senior SAD leaders to seek justice, they categorically denied having links with Dodas and assured that the party will not support such elements. However, the meeting indicates that the party had been making false claims, she alleged.

“We demand a high-level inquiry into alleged Akali-criminals nexus. We fear threat to our life,” said Gurjant.

Satija refuted the charges and said Kaushalya and Gurjant were playing into the hands of SAD’s political rivals.

“Doda is our old friend and the meeting has nothing to do with the Akali Dal. It was a personal meeting,” he added.

Gurwinder Singh Jakhar said he had gone to the Abohar court regarding a case. “I incidentally came across Doda, who is an old friend. I didn’t meet him as an Akali leader,” he said.