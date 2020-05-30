e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bhiwani MLA’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus

Bhiwani MLA’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus

The BJP MLA along with his personal assistant and other staff members have been allegedly organising meetings to felicitate corona warriors for the past days

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 00:47 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Bhiwani MLA Ghanshyam Saraf’s personal assistant-cum-driver, who had allegedly violated social distancing norms has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The BJP MLA along with his personal assistant and other staff members have been allegedly organising meetings to felicitate corona warriors for the past days.

Two days ago, Saraf had organised a meeting in the city and gave appreciation letters to over 45 police personnel. However, the former minister had also distributed ration to needy people by ignoring social distancing norms.

A staff member of Ghanshyam Saraf said that they have been felicitating corona warriors for the past many days and the MLA’s infected personal assistant had also taken part in those meetings.

“On Monday, Saraf along with his infected aide and three others had visited Chandigarh. After returning home, the MLA’s PA had undergone the Covid-19 test at a civil hospital in Bhiwani. The PA had concealed that his samples were taken and took Saraf to a public meeting”, the staff member added.

Bhiwani deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the health department has collected samples of Bhiwani BJP MLA, his family members and staff members.

“The health department is tracing the contacts of the positive patient and their samples will be collected. The local MLA’s PA has been admitted to civil hospital for treatment,” he added.

A health official pleading anonymity said that they have been tracing the cops, who had taken part in a programme that was organised by Bhiwani MLA this week.

On being asked about violating social distancing norms, Saraf said that he had maintained three feet distance while giving away appreciation letters to the police personnel.

top news
Donald Trump announces termination of US-China ties, to end special treatment for Hong Kong
Donald Trump announces termination of US-China ties, to end special treatment for Hong Kong
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In