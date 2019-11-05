e-paper
Bike-borne snatchers flee with woman’s gold chain in Dhanas

The victim was standing at the gate of her house when the two men struck

chandigarh Updated: Nov 05, 2019
Two-motorcycle borne men snatched the gold chain of a 37-year-old woman outside her house in Dhanas on Monday.

The victim, Monika Sharma, a homemaker, said she was standing at the gate of her house when the two men struck. While the pillion rider, who snatched the chain, was wearing a red jacket, the one driving the motorcycle was wearing a blue shirt, she said.

On her complaint, police at the Sarangpur station registered a case under Sections 356 (use of criminal force to commit crime) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Attempts are being made to ascertain the identity of the accused through CCTV cameras, police said.

In another case, two men on a motorcycle snatched the mobile phone of Sanjeev Kumar of Burail village. Kumar told the police he was standing in the parking area of Sector 46-D market when the snatchers attacked him on Sunday. A case of snatching was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

