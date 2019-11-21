BJP-JJP govt’s common minimum programme will be finalised soon: Vij

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:18 IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the common minimum programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party, which together formed the coalition government in the state, will be finalised soon.

“We are working on it and the common minimum programme, as per the promises made by both parties in their election manifesto, will be formed soon and the government will work as per the expectations of the people,” said Vij, who will monitor the progress in implementation of the common minimum programme of the two allies.

Interacting with the mediapersons, Vij said the government will take strict action people involved in drug supply in the state.

“I want to make it very clear that the people, who are involved in drug peddling, will have to leave Haryana. And strict action will be taken against officials found helping them,” he added. On Thursday, Vij held a meeting of party workers in Radaur to explore reasons behind the defeat of former minister Karan Dev Kamboj.

During the meeting, some party workers alleged that negligence of the workers was also a reason behind the defeat of several party candidates including former ministers.

Vij assured all support to party workers and said that they need not be demoralised and should continue to work to fulfil the expectations of the people.