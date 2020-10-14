e-paper
BJP spreading false propaganda over attack on its state president: Punjab CM

Amarinder said Ashwani Sharma’s security had been beefed up and 16 Punjab Police security personnel, including commandos, are deployed with him currently

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making provocative statements following the attack on its Punjab unit chief Ashwani Sharma’s motorcade in Hoshiarpur.

Terming Sharma’s accusations against the Punjab Congress baseless, Amarinder said the BJP leader seemed bent on spreading false propaganda to promote the interests of his party. “These actions are clearly aimed at diverting the attention of the people from the farmers’ angst against the BJP over the farm laws,” he said.

After the Monday incident, Sharma’s security had been beefed up and 16 Punjab Police security personnel, including commandos, are deployed with him currently, said the CM.

Amarinder said all BJP leaders and office-bearers in the state had been provided adequate security for the past 10 days, since the farmers’ agitation gained momentum, and the director general of police was personally in touch with Sharma.

Meanwhile, DGP Dinkar Gupta maintained that Sharma’s motorcade was confronted by around 25 protesting farmers who had been picketing the toll plaza for almost two weeks.

