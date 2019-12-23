e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Bonfire, dances at scouts and guides camp

Bonfire, dances at scouts and guides camp

The National Mathematics Day was also celebrated at the school.Various activities related to mathematics were organised to mark the day.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 23, 2019 16:18 IST
Hindustan Times
Winners of the scouts and guide camp with their certificates. (HT)
As many as 16 students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, attended a scouts and guides camp held at Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda. The team was led by scout master Vipan and guide master Taran.

They participated in events such as dancing, singing and even organised a camp fire and showcased Indian festivals.

The team bagged the first position in showcasing the festivals of India and third position in the state exposition of handicrafts.

Meanwhile, the National Mathematics Day was also celebrated at the school.Various activities related to mathematics were organised to mark the day.

A short video on the life and contributions of the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan was shown to the students of the middle block.

Students also took part in activities such as knowing 3D shapes, solving rubik’s cube, and mathematics and music.

They made working models on various concepts such as rotational symmetry, common multiples and integers.

