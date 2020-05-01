e-paper
Business hit, CITCO seeks ₹16cr from Chandigarh admn for salaries, bills

The tourism corporation has around 700 regular and 650 contractual staff, whose one-month salary totals to ₹5.5 crore

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 01:18 IST
CITCO owns some prime properties in Chandigarh including five-star hotels, restaurants bars, sales depots, lakes, gardens and a petrol pump. The pandemic has, however, hit the corporation’s business hard.
With little to no revenue generation amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has sought around ₹16 crore from the UT administration to pay the salaries of staff and other utility bills.

Currently, CITCO has around 700 regular and 650 contractual staff, whose one-month salary totals to ₹5.5 crore.

With yearly turnover of around ₹500 crore, CITCO owns some prime properties in Chandigarh including five-star hotels, restaurants bars, sales depots, lakes, gardens and a petrol pump. The pandemic has, however, hit the corporation’s business hard.

‘NO BUSINESS AT ALL’

A contractor providing manpower to the corporation, requesting anonymity, said, “How will I pay when there is no business at all? If the situation continues, I will be left with no option but to send my staff on leave without pay.”

Showing concern over the financial crisis, the chairman of the CITCO union, Kashmir chand said, “The petrol pumps which are working have lost around 95% of the business. And the rest 5% is continuing on a credit basis. Also, there is no immediate revival of the industry even after the lockdown gets over. That’s why we need the administration’s help to sustain the industry.”

CITO chairman Arun Kumar Gupta said the administration was considering the demand of grant.

