Call about shots fired near Sector 17 ISBT turns out to be hoax in Chandigarh

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:30 IST

The UT police were thrown into a tizzy when an unidentified man alerted them about shots having been fired outside the inter-state bus terminus in Sector 17 on Wednesday night. However, the call turned out to be a hoax.

Investigating officials, privy to the matter, said they received a call around 11pm about multiple people opening fire at each other near the bus stand. “The message was passed to the Sector 17 police station officials and operation cell, which specialises in dealing with urgent situations. However, police found nothing on reaching the spot,” said a police official.

Attempts were being made to trace the caller, who had switched off his phone, police said. “We have sought details about the identity and location of the caller from the telecom company concerned,” they added.

A case under Section 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to inquiry of another person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified caller.

