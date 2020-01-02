Call special assembly session on CAA, NRC: Cheema to CM

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:33 IST

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the Punjab assembly on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

In a statement, Cheema said that Amarinder should raise his concern against the Narendra Modi government’s move to implement the CAA, NCR and NPR in all states. “Punjab should also take its final call on the issue after holding deliberations with all parties inside and outside the state assembly,” he said, advocating a resolution against the new law on the lines of the Kerala assembly, which may be passed on to the Union government.

The AAP leader said the proceedings of the House on these sensitive issues should also be telecast live so that the people of the state could get to know about the stance of different parties.

He also slammed Union parliamentary affairs minister Arjun Meghpal for allegedly browbeating the state governments by stating that all states have to implement the CAA. He said a party delegation would meet the Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh to press the demand for convening the special session.