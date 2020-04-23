Cancer patient among six new cases detected in Haryana, tally now 270

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:52 IST

With six more positive cases, the Covid-19 count climbed to 270 in Haryana on Thursday.

While four cases were reported from Gurugram, a 58-year-old cancer patient and his wife were found positive in a Rohtak village. Two of the Gurugram patients are said to have contracted the virus from an infected person, while other two are employees of a private hospital.

Rohtak PGIMS spokesperson on Thursday evening said a 35-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident had tested positive for coronavirus. He said the patient was working as a carpenter at a factory in Rohtak’s Sampla before the announcement of lockdown.

“The man was admitted to PGIMS on Thursday afternoon. His family members have been isolated at the civil hospital in Rohtak. Their samples will be taken tomorrow,” he added.

Meanwhile, as per the latest health bulletin, 12 more persons — seven from Nuh, two from Faridabad and one each from Kurukshetra, Palwal and Panipat — were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of cured patients so far to 170. Now, there are 97 active Covid-19 cases in the state. With this, the recovery rate in Haryana climbed to 63%. The Covid-19 positive rate in the state is 1.53%.

Fear looms large in Kakrana village

Concerns of Rohtak’s Kakrana villagers are mounting following the emergence of two Covid-19 cases in their area.

Rohtak civil surgeon Anil Birla said they had collected samples of the 58-year-old cancer patient from Kakrana village, who was earlier tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Delhi, along with his 51-year-old wife. Their samples again tested positive at the PGIMS laboratory, he added.

“The retired MTNL employee had gone for his chemotherapy session at a private hospital in Delhi. Following the virus detection, he approached the district health department on Wednesday and revealed his case history,” he said, adding that they have also collected samples of 13 people belonging to Kakrana village, which has a population around 5,500.

(With inputs from Sunil Rahar)