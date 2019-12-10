Capitol Complex theme rejected, no Chandigarh tableau at Republic Day parade

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:56 IST

Known as the city beautiful, Chandigarh will not get a chance to showcase its attractions in a tableau at the Republic Day parade in the Capital for the fourth year running. The tableau theme, Capitol Complex, did not make it to the final round after its design was rejected by a defence ministry expert committee.

Confirming the development, Deepika Gandhi, director Le Corbusier Centre, who was part of the city’s panel working on tableau themes, said, “We made the final presentation on December 5 in Delhi before the committee. But, we didn’t receive confirmation to proceed for the next round.”

The city’s Capitol Complex theme was adopted at the MoD committee’s suggestion even as the UT administration pitched for Gardens of Chandigarh, Sukhna Lake and Burail Jail.

The Capitol Complex in Sector 1, designed by famed Swiss-born French Architect Le Corbusier, was conferred status of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 2016. The Complex comprises three epoch-making masterpieces, namely Punjab and Haryana secretariat, Punjab and Haryana high court and the legislative assembly. Also, in the centre stands the giant metallic sculpture of The Open Hand, the official emblem of Chandigarh.

Three rounds of meetings held

As part of the selection process three rounds of meetings are held by the expert committee and after it approves the design a 3D model of the tableau is presented on the lines of what the committee suggested.

So far, four tableaux have been showcased at the Republic Day parade. The themes included Rock Garden in 2014, which featured after a gap of 13 years. In 2015, the defence ministry rejected both the themes, works of Le Corbusier and Rose Festival, proposed by the administration However, in 2016, the tableau on Chandigarh’s architecture, elements of green and smart city was selected. In 2017 Chandigarh couldn’t participate as it failed to conceptualise a theme on time.

Proposals in 2018 and 2019 were rejected.