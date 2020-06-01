e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Captain Amarinder Singh lauds wheat procurement of 128 lakh tonnes amid lockdown

Captain Amarinder Singh lauds wheat procurement of 128 lakh tonnes amid lockdown

CM complimented agriculture and food and civil supplies departments, along with agencies including Markfed, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, PUNSUP, as well as the FCI, on this feat.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 02:11 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As wheat purchase operations drew to an end in Punjab on Sunday, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh thanked the farmers, arhtiyas, labourers and all government agencies for the successful procurement of 128 lakh tonne crop despite Covid-19 challenges.

CM complimented agriculture and food and civil supplies departments, along with agencies including Markfed, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, PUNSUP, as well as the FCI, on this feat.

Due to elaborate mandi arrangements and operational management of the staggered arrival of wheat, Covid-19 failed to put a spoke in the procurement operation, the CM said.

Amarinder said patience and discipline, along with adherence of all involved in the operation with strict health and safety measures put in place for harvesting, procurement and storage of wheat, had ensured zero Covid-19 cases in the entire process.

The Chief Minister also appreciated food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for successfully accomplishing the massive task, besides prompt lifting and ensuring timely payment to the farmers for their produce. He lauded the concerted efforts of deputy commissioners, guardians of governance and police personnel, as well as other government staff involved in the procurement process.

Additional chief secretary (development) Viswajeet Khanna said to facilitate the pre-harvesting necessities during lockdown, the agriculture department had successfully coordinated the tracking, screening and supervision of all combine operators entering Punjab borders, till the completion of the harvesting operation.

