Chandigarh / Career Advancement Scheme: Panjab University teachers' body asks varsity to conduct pending interviews

Career Advancement Scheme: Panjab University teachers’ body asks varsity to conduct pending interviews

The teachers’ body wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking interviews to be fixed either physically or virtually to avoid further delay

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Monday sought that pending interviews of teachers who are eligible for promotion under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), formulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), be held by the university.

The teachers’ body wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking interviews to be fixed either physically or virtually to avoid further delay. Interviews of many teachers were delayed after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to PUTA, there are around 40 teachers whose promotions are pending currently under CAS.

“Conducting interviews at the earliest will serve as a huge moral boost for teachers who are approaching PUTA out of anxiety and stress,” the letter to the V-C states.

“Experts from neighboring universities/areas may be invited, since they can travel to Chandigarh by car and return the same day. In case outstation experts indicate their inability to travel, rather than holding the whole meeting virtually, it would be more appropriate to have the main venue at Panjab University, with outstation experts joining online,” they said.

