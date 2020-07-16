CBSE Class-10 results: Defying odds, two disabled Ludhiana students shine in board exams

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:34 IST

Defying all odds, two Ludhiana-based disabled students have excelled in the Class-10 CBSE board exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Rajveer Singh Bhatia, a student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, attained 79.8% marks despite suffering from vision impairment due to cone-rod dystrophy while Bhavarth Aggarwal, a student of Ryan International School, secured 91% marks despite suffering from a rare skin disease that has caused the fingers of his right hand to become conjoined.

Bhatia has been suffering from the cone-rod dystrophy, which affects his vision, since birth. However, he has not let the disability get the better of him. Rajveer credits his parents and teachers for his stellar score and says he wants to become a chartered accountant. He completed his examination in four hours.

Rajveer Singh Bhatia going through his text book with the help of a magnifier. ( HT Photo )

He is also interested in politics and is fond of reading the news. “I am fond of reading the news, especially articles related to politics, and use my video-magnifier to read them easily.”

Ask him how he studied for the boards, he says, “My school teachers provided me with notes and I used to take printouts on A-3 sheet to easily read the notes. I would study for four to five hours daily and study at night too. The sample papers on the CBSE website helped me practice. “

Bhatia scored 95 marks in social studies, 88 marks in English, 85 marks in Punjabi, 66 marks in science and 58 marks in mathematics.

He also makes it a point to exercise everyday. “Due to poor vision, I am unable to participate in any sports at school, but at home, I do aerobics daily to keep myself physically fit,” said the resident of Shakti Nagar on Pakhowal Road.

His father Jaspal Singh in a businessman and mother Harveen Kaur is a housewife.

Bhavarth Aggarwal completed the exam using his left hand in the allotted three hours. ( HT Photo )

‘BHAVARTH IS A FIGHTER’

Bhavarth was born with a rare skin disease epidermolysis bullosa simplex that causes the skin to be fragile and blister easily.

However, Bhavarth had remained undeterred in the face of multiple challenges.

He wants to one day become the CEO of Google. His short-term goal is to get admission at IIT Mumbai. He has started preparing for the entrance examination.

Technology greatly interests him and he likes to keep a tab on the latest technology.

The 15-year-old says, “I faced many challenges due to this disease but due to my parents’ support I was able to achieve this score. They have always supported me.”

Not being able to use his right hand, he used his left hand to write the exams and completed them in the allotted three-hours.

His father Mukesh Gupta is senior vice-president at Vardhman Special Steel and mother Nidhi Gupta is a homemaker.

His parents say that though Bhavarth faced many challenges he is a fighter and they have tried to instill in him the confidence to stand strong and face the world. His mother, Nidhi, said, “A lot can be attributed to the efforts to the teachers and staff of Ryan international School who made special provisions so that he could do his best.”