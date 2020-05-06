e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Central food material for April not distributed in Punjab: Harsimrat

Central food material for April not distributed in Punjab: Harsimrat

Harsimrat said there were reports from across the state that even though the central relief for May had also reached the state, the previous ration had not been delivered to them

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 22:27 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday alleged that the central food relief material for April has not been distributed to the people in Punjab.

In a statement, Harsimrat said there were reports from across the state that even though the central relief, including wheat and pulses, for May had also reached the state, the previous ration had not been delivered to them.

“Negligible amount of ration has been distributed. This despite the fact that one lakh tonnes of wheat and 6,000 tonnes of pulses have been received from the Centre by the state for 1.4 crore people, which is half the population of Punjab,” she said.

Alleging political bias in the distribution of the relief material, Harsimrat said the Congress leaders were putting pressure on the district authorities to distribute the relief to their supporters first instead of distributing it on merit.

She asked the state government to start distribution of the food material without any further delay.

