e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administration owes MC ₹10 crore in property tax

Chandigarh administration owes MC ₹10 crore in property tax

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
To recover the amount, a notice has been issued to the executive engineer of the UT engineering department, under whose jurisdiction these buildings fall.
To recover the amount, a notice has been issued to the executive engineer of the UT engineering department, under whose jurisdiction these buildings fall. (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Around 150 buildings of the UT administration have been put on the defaulters list of the municipal corporation (MC) for owing the civic body more than ₹10 crore in unpaid property tax.

To recover the amount, a notice has been issued to the executive engineer of the UT engineering department, under whose jurisdiction these buildings fall. The dues are pending for the period between 2004 and March 2020.

The MC has also started issuing notices to the Estate Office; UT Press Trust; State Transport Authority (STA); hockey stadium, Sector 18; swimming pool, Sector 23; traffic police lines, Sector 29; Sector 35 and 37 civil dispensaries; Government Model High School, Sector 38; sports complex, Sector 42; several anganwadi centres; Lake Club; CLTA tennis stadium; roller skating rink; Karuna Sadan, Sector 11; 19 police stations; Bal Niketan: Old Age Home, Kendriya Pustakalaya; ISBT Sector 17; and others.

The electricity department alone owes MC a property tax of ₹35.5 lakh. If the pending dues are not deposited in time, these buildings will be sealed, said an MC official requesting anonymity.

top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In