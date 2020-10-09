e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administrator asks education secretary to discuss physical school attendance with parents

Chandigarh administrator asks education secretary to discuss physical school attendance with parents

Attendance is not mandatory at present

chandigarh Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

In Thursday’s war room meeting, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the education secretary, Sarpreet Singh Gill, to hold talks with parents over physical attendance of students in schools.

This comes after the Union ministry of home affairs as per Unlock 5.0 gave a go ahead for schools to open for academic consultations for students of classes below 9.

Currently, the consultations are being held for students of Class 9 and above with the mandatory consent form from parents. While the government schools have 1,500 to 2,000 students attending, the numbers are not as encouraging in private schools. Attendance is not compulsory and online teaching is still on.

Director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We had instructed the principals of government schools to hold online parent-teacher meets to discuss the idea with the parents. They have also been asked to provide data regarding attendance since September 21, which is being collated.”

The final decision to partially open schools from October 15 for the rest of the classes will be taken by the Chandigarh administration after determining how many parents agree to the arrangement and after monitoring the Covid situation in the city.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops
‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops
Covid update: Poll rallies allowed in India; World Bank’s economy projection
Covid update: Poll rallies allowed in India; World Bank’s economy projection
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In