Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn extends retirees' stay at govt houses till May 31

Chandigarh admn extends retirees’ stay at govt houses till May 31

It has also been decided that no penal rent will be charged for March 1 to May 31 from employees who are unable to vacate their official residences

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a relief to employees living in government houses, the UT administration has decided to consider the period from March 1 to May 31 as Dies Non (which does not count for legal purposes) in respect of the allottees or occupants. It means that this period will not be counted for eviction or entry.

It has also been decided that no penal rent will be charged for the period from employees who are unable to vacate their official residences. The usual house vacation or occupation period has also been accordingly extended.

The move will particularly help more than 200 UT administration and municipal corporation employees who retired on March 31.

An official spokesperson said, “Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO) and to control its spread, a nationwide lockdown has been imposed. Furthermore, the Chandigarh administration had imposed curfew to prevent the spread of the infection. Many allottees could not move in or vacate their houses due to lockdown.”

Balwinder Singh, president of Subordinate Services Federation, Chandigarh administration, and Municipal Corporation Employee Union, said, “The administration has taken the right step. However, they should have extended it till December 31.”

