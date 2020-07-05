Chandigarh admn narrows down five firms to build new link road to Mullanpur

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:59 IST

The UT administration has shortlisted five companies to execute the project to connect Dakshin Marg, Chandigarh, to New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) in Mohali with a new link road.

The project’s allotment is expected to be done within a week, with a year-end deadline for completion.

With the construction of the 1.2km road, a second route from Chandigarh to New Chandigarh will be established, in addition to the road from Madhya Marg.

On the Mohali side, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has constructed the PR4 master plan road, which will be connected to Dakshin Marg through this 1.2km road.

“The technical bids have been opened and five companies have qualified for the work. The tender assessment committee will finalise the company for allotment of work by Tuesday. We can start the work in less than two weeks,” said a senior UT Administration official, privy to the development.

The proposed road will be 1,204m long and 60.96m wide. It will come up on 17.76 acres on the land acquired in Dadumajra and Dhanas. Earlier in May, the administration had declared the land acquisition award for around 17 acres.

A total of Rs 74.67 crore compensation was decided under Section 26 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

A compensation of Rs 2.35 crore per acre was announced for 17 families for acquiring 5.56 acres in Dhanas and that of Rs 1.44 crore per acre for 93 families for 12.2 acres to be acquired in Dadumajra.

“The UT engineering department is expected to get possession of the land by July 10,” said the official.

Besides the cost of acquisition, around Rs 7 crore will be spent on the road’s construction, bringing the project’s total budget to around Rs 81 crore.

SHORTER ROUTE TO NEW CHANDIGARH, KURALI

Currently, commuters have to go through Sarangpur via Madhya Marg to reach New Chandigarh. The new road will shorten the distance between Chandigarh and Kurali by connecting National Highway 21 and Sector 39 through Kurali.

The road will also connect directly to the new International cricket stadium coming up in New Chandigarh. Being constructed by the Mohali Cricket Association, the stadium is nearing completion.