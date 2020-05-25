Chandigarh co-op housing: Members can use expired permissions for registration

chandigarh

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:16 IST

Members of cooperative housing societies who could not execute sub-conveyance, sub-lease deed or sale-deed despite getting permission due to the Covid-19 lockdown have been allowed to use their expired permissions for registration.

In the order, the registrar of UT cooperative societies stated that due to lockdown, the applicants or members of the society who were granted permissions to execute sub- conveyance, sub-lease deed, sale-deed, could not execute the same and it led to the expiry of the permissions.

The order stated that to sort out the matter and avoid unnecessary rush, it had been decided that all permissions issued by the office of the registrar will be treated as valid.