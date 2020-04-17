Chandigarh constable suspended for travelling to Narnaul on week off during curfew

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:35 IST

A Chandigarh police constable was suspended and transferred to police lines on Friday for violating curfew norms by travelling to his local village near Narnaul in Haryana on Wednesday.

As per sources, constable Ram Avtar, who was posted at the Sector 36 police station, was on a weekly off on Wednesday and he left Chandigarh without taking permission from the senior officers.

According to the police, Avtar had pooled a ride for travelling to his village. However, after reaching there, he started showing symptoms of cold and cough and was taken to the civil hospital in Narnaul. The local police had to be called and his samples were taken. As per reports, he tested negative for Covid-19.

The constable has been placed on suspension and transferred to the police lines, Sector 26, according to the UT administrator VP Singh Badnore’s War Room proceedings on Friday. He has also been quarantined at his house there as per protocol.

Only recently, the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP), Nilambari Jagdale, had ordered rest for 20% of the force on the field on a rotational basis who were earlier on duty daily. The order however had barred members of the force from leaving the city during this.