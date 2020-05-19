Chandigarh consumer courts resume hearings via videoconferencing

chandigarh

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:10 IST

After nearly two months of remaining closed, Chandigarh consumer courts have resumed proceedings. More than 60 cases were heard on Monday via video conferencing (VC).

Due to the Corona epidemic, consumer courts had closed on March 23, but now the commission has resumed hearings from 11am to 1pm on all working days. From Monday to Wednesday, forum 1 will hold hearings from 1.30pm to 2.30 pm while forum 2 will hear cases from 3 pm onwards. Meanwhile, on Thursday and Friday, the timings of the two forums will be inter-changed.

“Around 25 cases were heard by the state consumer disputes redressal commission which also delivered 20 judgements on the first day. The district consumer disputes redressal forum–1 heard 25 cases while forum 2 heard 14 cases,” said advocate Pankaj Chandgotia.

For this week, around 350 cases are listed for proceedings.

The litigant can email a copy of cases or applications to the court. The email IDs are scdrcchandigarh19@gmail.com for state commission, registrardf1@gmail.com for district forum 1 and registrardf1@gmail.com for district forum 2.

In case of difficulty, the commission’s secretary can be called at 9988871967.

Advocates or parties are to send the VC link on their mobiles in advance and all advocates are required to adhere to the dress code as prescribed by Supreme Court.