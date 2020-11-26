Chandigarh cop in dock for trying to extort ₹2.5 lakh from liquor contractor

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:58 IST

Inspector Ranjit Singh, in-charge, operations cell, was transferred to the Police Lines on Thursday, and also faces a departmental inquiry, after a liquor contractor accused him of extortion.

“Inspector Ranjit was transferred to the Police Lines after preliminary inquiry,” said Vineet Kumar, superintendent of police (SP, City), Chandigarh. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated, he said.

According to sources, the inspector last week recovered 300 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor illegally being transported to Himachal Pradesh along with a consignment of fish in a refrigerated van near Kishangarh. The driver, who was arrested, had revealed some names.

It was during the investigation that Ranjit Singh allegedly sought ₹2.5 lakh from a liquor contractor in Sector 21 for not registering a case against him. The contractor approached senior police officials, following which a preliminary inquiry was conducted.