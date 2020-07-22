e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh court dismisses gangster Bishnoi’s plea to be handcuffed

Chandigarh court dismisses gangster Bishnoi’s plea to be handcuffed

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 01:26 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A district court in Chandigarh has dismissed the application moved by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi seeking directions to the Chandigarh Police to handcuff him when being brought to the court or any other place, fearing he could be killed in a “fake encounter”.

It was mentioned in the court order: “As per directive of the Supreme Court, the permission to handcuff is sought by prosecution/police concerned and the same is allowed by magistrate only in special circumstances. Generally, the practice of handcuffing is denounced with respect to human dignity.”

Dismissing the application, the court stated that the application was not maintainable.

The court order read, “The application is not maintainable as per law as the applicant does not have locus standi to file his application. However, if the police or prosecution finds reasonable grounds for the likelihood of the accused escaping from custody on being produced, an application may be filed by the police.”

However, the order further mentioned that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, accused are being produced only by video conferencing until further orders from the high court. “As such, physical production of the accused during this period is not necessary,” the order further read.

Currently lodged in a jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, the 35-year-old gangster has a number of FIRs lodged against him in Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Bishnoi had mentioned in the application that according to news reports, his name had cropped up in two recent cases—firing incidents at Singlas’ house in Sector 33 and at a liquor shop in Sector 9.

His counsel Terminder Singh said that Bishnoi had been lodged in Rajasthan for two years and had no communication or connection with any of the accused arrested in the above mentioned cases.

As he was anticipating arrest, Bishnoi had pleaded before the court to direct the investigating officer to “handcuff” him and “guard with special security” so that he was not killed while in police custody.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
‘23.48% people in Delhi affected by Covid’: Key details of sero survey
‘23.48% people in Delhi affected by Covid’: Key details of sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In