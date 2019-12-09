Chandigarh doctor booked for sexually harassing two female colleagues

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 01:06 IST

A doctor at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has been booked for sexually harassing his two female colleagues.

The accused, Dr Aniket Saini, 31, is a senior resident with the hospital’s medicine department.

On December 6, Dr Saini allegedly entered the medicine OPD in a highly inebriated state, where the two women were on duty, police said.

There, Dr Saini hindered the doctors from working, and dragged one of them from the ICU to the duty room. He also hit the other female doctor and one Dr Aman Garg, and broke a bowl kept in the room.

“He tightly held the arm of one of the female doctors and was abusing the trio all along. Dr Saini’s misbehaviour has left the victims extremely scared and disturbed,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

HOSPITAL INFORMED POLICE

Probing officials said the two female doctors reported the incident to college director-cum-principal Dr BS Chavan the same day.

Following the complaint, Dr Chavan ordered an internal inquiry, which corroborated the victims’ complaint.

The hospital authorities then forwarded the complaint to the Sector 34 police station, where Dr Saini was booked under Sections 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks) and 354-B (assault and use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code. He remains at large.

According to the FIR, the accused had been misbehaving with other on-duty doctors in the past as well.

MOBILE PHONES SWITCHED OFF

“Dr Saini lives on the hospital campus. He left the premises before we raided his accommodation. His two mobile phones are also switched off,” said a senior police official, investigating the case.

He added that his colleagues and batch mates were being questioned about his possible whereabouts, and attempts were being made to contact his family members.

MAY FACE SUSPENSION

Hospital’s official spokesperson said, “Acting on the complaint of the department concerned and female doctors, the matter was brought to the notice of the police for necessary action in this regard.”

Sources in the hospital said though Dr Saini had not been suspended so far, the suspension will automatically come into effect if he spent 48 hours in jail.