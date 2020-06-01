e-paper
Chandigarh mulls reopening government schools, virtually

A committee meeting in this regard was held on Monday to mull plans after the extended vacations end on June 7.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:50 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
One primary concern still remains, how will students access online education in the absence of technology.
In line with the private schools of the city, the government schools in Chandigarh might start functioning through online classrooms as well.

A department official who attended the meeting said the committee mulled the idea to start mandatory online classes for government school students. “The plan is to call the teaching and non-teaching staff to the school in a staggered manner. The staff can prepare online modules from the school,” the official said.

“One primary concern still remains, how will students access online education in the absence of technology,” she added.

STUDENTS WITH NO ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY TO BE IDENTIFIED

The committee has been asked to prepare a data entry chart on the number of students with access to online education. Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director school education, said, “The focus is on strengthening the online preparedness. Right now it’s all in the discussion stage. Students will not be called to the schools before July in consonance with the MHA guidelines.”

Many government schools have been running online classes, said a teacher. “Every Thursday, a detailed report is sent to district education officer Alka Mehta, where she is informed if schools are following NCERT e-content or not,” he said.

The UT education department on Friday had decided that the government, as well as government-aided schools in Chandigarh, will remain closed till June 7. A committee was also constituted for deciding on extension of vacation or reopening of schools by the department.

This was the third time that summer breaks were extended due to Covid-19 spread in Chandigarh. The move impacts over 1 lakh students of 123 government and eight government-aided schools of Chandigarh.

