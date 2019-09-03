Chandigarh gets new cremation ground in Industrial Area

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:59 IST

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida along with mayor Rajesh Kumar and senior officials of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday dedicated the cremation ground at Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, to the public.

All the unclaimed dead bodies of the city will be cremated here, he said. The municipal corporation (MC) has started death certificate registration facility on this ground and the material required for cremation will be made available here as well.

The cremation ground is spread over 2.25 acre land, surrounded by a boundary wall on all sides. There are 36 pyre platforms with five of them provided with GI sheet shed. To accommodate around 500 persons, there is a 32x183 RCC roof shed with seating facility. The MC has provided drinking water facility besides separate toilets for men and women, and residential accommodation for attendants.

The MC has awarded work to run and operate this cremation ground to an NGO called M/s Trikaldarshi Sewa Dal, located in Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya Complex, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh (Contact no: 9041784130, 9464395716).

RESPONSIBILITIES OF NGO

According to the MoU, the period of operation is for ten years initially and the same will be extended to another five years after assessing of performance. The procurement of fuel wood and other material will be arranged by the NGO and will be issued on a no-profit-no-loss basis, at rates duly approved by the MC.

To maintain cleanliness, proper sanitary conditions, greenery, urinals and toilets, and to ensure clean drinking water facility, the NGO will be held responsible. The NGO will also be responsible for maintaining records and accounts including donation of funds and other monetary gain made by the cremation ground from general public.

The organisation shall clear electricity and water bills on their own and submit a bimonthly report of the same to the MC. The organisation will dispose off unclaimed dead bodies as per the MC policy. They will also maintain a complaint book.

Present on the occasion were mayor Rajesh Kumar, MC commissioner KK Yadav, additional commissioner SK Jain, area councillor Shakti Parkash Devshali and other senior officials of the Chandigarh MC.

