e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh GMCH protest: Services of six sanitation workers terminated

Chandigarh GMCH protest: Services of six sanitation workers terminated

The outsourced workers have been demanding Diwali bonus

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Services of six representatives of sanitation workers at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, have been terminated by the outsourced agency for “irresponsible behaviour” as the strike for Diwali bonus entered third day on Wednesday.

“It has been found that you are instigating other employees to join your nefarious activities and have been threatening and manhandling other safai karamcharies so that they do not provide their services even in the emergency/ICU wards... This kind of behaviour at work can result in putting lives of patients at risk,” a letter by Kulwant Singh Security Agency to the agitating employees reads.

Major Kulwant Singh (retd), proprietor of the agency, said it was an important measure as patient services were being affected due to the strike. He said he was acting on the directions of Dr Jasbinder Kaur, officiating director-cum-principal of the hospital, for ensuring smooth services.

Meanwhile, the higher authorities have rejected the demand to grant any bonus to the employees, citing there is no provision for it.

“The view of the legal remembrancer was sought. The bonus cannot be granted to employees of organisations established not for purposes of profit, which is the case here as well,” Anil Moudgil, public relation officer of the institute said.

Meanwhile, services in the hospital remained affected with only 15 to 20 workers deputed in the emergency area. Om Kailash, chairman of GMCH-32 Safai Karamchari Union, whose service has been terminated, said the agitation will continue.

top news
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In