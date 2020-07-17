e-paper
Chandigarh / Chandigarh gurdwara management committee gets new chief

Chandigarh gurdwara management committee gets new chief

Happy was elected to the post based on a public consensus and his term will last two years.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Gurbinder Bir Singh Happy
Gurbinder Bir Singh Happy(HT PHOTO)
         

Gurbinder Bir Singh Happy has been announced as the next president of the Chandigarh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the largest gurdwara management body in the city.

His election was announced at a meeting held at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Kheri, Sector 20, on the occasion of Sagrand.

Happy was elected to the post based on a public consensus and his term will last two years.

