Chandigarh hospital told to seek consent before referring patients to PGIMER emergency ward

Chandigarh hospital told to seek consent before referring patients to PGIMER emergency ward

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said this is a precautionary measure taken in view of the heavy rush of patients at the institute

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:53 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The emergency ward and trauma centre of PGIMER are seeing a footfall of around 400 patients these days. Before the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it saw around 250 to 300 patients everyday.
The emergency ward and trauma centre of PGIMER are seeing a footfall of around 400 patients these days. Before the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it saw around 250 to 300 patients everyday.
         

Struggling with the huge rush of patients at the emergency ward, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has asked hospitals under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh health department to seek consent before referring patients to the institute.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said this is a precautionary measure taken in view of the heavy rush of patients at the institute.

“We need to develop a system through which hospitals can arrive upon a decision on referrals after mutual consultations. We have taken up the matter with the UT health department and administration officials at different levels,” said Dr Jagat Ram.

He added that sometimes when critical patients are referred to the institute, there are no ventilators available, which makes it a life-threatening situation. “If we are aware of the incoming patients, we can make timely arrangements for them,” he said.

Earlier, PGIMER had written to the neighbouring states, asking them to seek permission before referring patients to the institute.

In view of the increasing rush, PGIMER had set up 30 cubicles each at the emergency ward and advanced trauma centre to ensure social distancing between the patients. “This has eaten up a lot of space but we are still accommodating patients and trying our best to treat them,” said Dr Ram said.

He said that before the lockdown, PGIMER saw an average footfall of around 250 to 300 persons at the emergency ward and advanced trauma centre everyday. The number has now increased to around 400 patients.

