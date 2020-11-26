e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board’s Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme: Second draw for 448 flats held

Chandigarh Housing Board’s Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme: Second draw for 448 flats held

The physical possession of the flats at Maloya-I would be handed over from December 1 in a staggered manner

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday held the second computerised draw for allotment of 448 flats at Maloya-I under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said the UT administration had decided to relocate the residents of prefab shelters in Sectors 52 and 56 to EWS flats at Maloya-I. under the ARHC scheme of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Of the total applicants, 380 were from prefab shelters in Sector 52 and, the remaining 68 occupants were from Sector 56. There were 15 applicants with disabilities who have been allotted flats on the ground floor.

Garg said the allotment letters and possession slips would be issued to the allottees on Friday.

The physical possession of the flats at Maloya-I would be handed over from December 1 in a staggered manner to avoid the rush and to ensure compliance with the social distancing norms, Garg said. The water and electricity connections will be released on the day of physical possession itself, he added.

The draw was streamed live on YouTube from the site of prefab shelters through a display van.

top news
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In