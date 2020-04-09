Chandigarh issues advisory amid surge in demand for hydroxychloroquine

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 00:30 IST

Following a surge in demand for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the UT health administration has issued an advisory regarding its use.

The health administration has assured that there is no shortage of the drug in the market or in government-run pharmacies. But the advisory has also stated that the drug is not recommended for prevention of coronavirus infection.

HCQ is used to prevent and treat malaria. Other uses include treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and lupus erythematosus (an inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues).

“Three days back, we received 1 lakh tablets to be used by frontline health workers only. Residents are advised not to take it without medical consultation,” said UT health secretary Arun Gupta.

India is the biggest manufacturer of HCQ, a derivative of antimalarial drug chloroquine. The drug is being aggressively sought by US President Donald Trump for treatment of Covid-19 (the disease caused by coronavirus). However, experts have said there is not enough proof of the same.

The advisory states that if at all it has any role, it is in Covid-19 patients where it may enhance the response of supportive treatment. For that, too, there is not sufficient evidence, the advisory states.

The general secretary of Chandigarh Chemist Association, Vinay Jain, said on an average 10-15 people were calling up and visiting every single store to buy this medicine.

“We are educating people that there is no proof to suggest HCQ can prevent Covid-19. There is no shortage (of the medicine), but we are not selling it without prescription. With the drug making news, people have started coming to shops and asking for the medicine without prescription. When we inquire about the need, they say the drug will cure Covid-19, which is not the case,” Jain said.

He added that those complaining of a shortage were the ones turned down for not having a prescription.