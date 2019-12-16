Chandigarh man killed as scooter rams into parked bus

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:28 IST

A 44-year-old man was killed while his brother riding pillion behind him was injured after he crashed his two-wheeler into a stationary Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus in Sector 29, near the Government Medical College and Hospital roundabout, on Sunday morning.

This year, as many as 89 people have lost their lives in 84 accidents in Chandigarh.

The deceased has been identified as Shahdat Khan, 44, of Burail. He used to sell cosmetics products. His brother, who received multiple injuries, has been identified as Bablu, 30.

“The bus was parked on the roadside after developing a snag,” said an investigating official. “The driver had not switched on its indicators to warn the commuters.”

The two-wheeler rammed into the bus at a high speed and slipped underneath it, around 5am. Passersby informed the police.

The two were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where Shahdat was declared brought dead. Bablu was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). His condition is stated to be critical.

A case has been registered against the absconding bus driver under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.

THREE HURT AS BUS HITS STATIONARY TRUCK

Three persons were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus hit a stationary truck near the Chandimandir toll plaza on the Panchkula-Kalka road around 4am on Sunday.

Police said the bus conductor, Santosh Kumar, and driver, Ashok Kumar, were injured in the leg and chest, and a passenger, Bharat Singh, was hurt on the face. The three were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where Bharat was discharged after treatment till the filing of this report.