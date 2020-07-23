e-paper
Chandigarh mulls allowing nursing homes in residential areas

Move aimed at reducing the burden on government hospitals in city

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 02:04 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Plans are afoot to permit the conversion of residential plots into nursing home sites in the city with an aim to reduce the burden on government hospitals.

The UT administration has directed a standing committee of the UT administrator’s advisory council to examine the issue and report on it.

MAY BRING BACK 1999 POLICY

The standing committee on urban infrastructure and planning for the city, a sub-committee of the advisory council, is scheduled to meet this week and deliberate on reviving the 1999 policy which allowed nursing homes on residential plots.

As per the policy, the minimum plot size for nursing home was 500 sq yard and parking space was mandated both inside and outside the premises depending upon number of beds available.

In 2005, UT had discontinued the provision of new nursing homes in residential areas in view of the traffic congestion and parking problems these posed.

MOVE FOLLOWS MPs LETTER

City MP Kirron Kher had recently written to the administration, stating, “The demand for allowing nursing homes in residential areas has been a persistent one by different associations. There is paucity of private doctors in the city and a lot of burden is on government hospitals. Chandigarh government hospitals are also catering to the patients of neighbouring states. If new private nursing homes are allowed in residential areas across Chandigarh, as is prevalent in neighbouring states, it will certainly decrease the burden on government hospitals and people will get better health facilities at their doorsteps.”

She added, “This will also generate more employment opportunities for medical and paramedical staff.”

Speaking on the UT’s earlier decision to disallow nursing homes in residential areas, former chief architect of the city, Sumit Kaur said, “Residential sectors were designed for a serene family life. These are city-level functions and generate inter-sector movement of people. These created traffic congestion issues, parking problems and even noise pollution. Later on, specialised and designated sites for nursing homes were earmarked in sectors where all these issues have been taken care of.”

