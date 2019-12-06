Chandigarh Municipal Corporation conducts city’s biggest vendors’ eviction drive amid tight security

chandigarh

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh on Friday started its biggest eviction drive of street vendors from their vending places to designated sites amid tight security.

The drive started at 7am with MC teams relocating vendors mainly from the city’s business centre of Sector 17, which has now been declared a no-vending zone, and the first six sectors of Chandigarh, including tourist destinations of Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden.

Officials said there was no report of any untoward incident.

The MC has to shift 4,200 vendors in 44 zones across the city. Till Friday afternoon, 400 allotments were made, officials said.

The MC teams also uprooted the chick market in Sector 22, being run illegally for more than 40 years, and also demolished illegal structures in Sector 19, for over a decade now.

SECTOR 17 LOOKS DESERTED

The Sector 17 plaza, which had become an eyesore in the recent past, wore a deserted look with not even a single vendor sitting there on Friday. However, a large number of policemen were seen deployed in the commercial centre.

The biggest vending site has been created in Sector 15 where 950 slots have been earmarked adjoining DAV School. Long queues were seen at the sites as MC teams helped vendors find spaces allotted to them.

Only those dealing with essential commodities such as tea sellers, cobbers, milk/bread/egg sellers, cycle/rickshaw repairers, dhobis (engaged in ironing), barbers and massagers, are not being moved out of their original spaces.

DRONES MONITORING DRIVE

Nearly 1,200 employees from different wings of the MC and 1,000 cops have been deployed. Leaves of all MC employees have been cancelled. The administration has deployed nine duty magistrates, comprising three in Sector 17, three in Sector 15, one each at Sukhna Lake, Sector 22 and Sector 19, to deal with any law and order situation.

The drive is being monitored through three drones and CCTVs, with live telecast of the drive being relayed to the MC control room.

It was in October that the Punjab and Haryana high court asked the MC to relocate vendors and shift them to identified sites. This is the first relocation drive taking place after the UT implemented the Street Vendors Act, 2014.