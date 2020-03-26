e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh PGI doc develops low-cost respiration control device

Chandigarh PGI doc develops low-cost respiration control device

The device can be used in place of ventilators and will rule out human error associated with manual AMBU bags

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 01:05 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A faculty member of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has developed an inexpensive device which can be used in place of ventilators.

Dr Rajeev Chauhan, assistant professor in department of anaesthesia and intensive care, in collaboration with engineers Akash Gaddamwar and Eshan Dhar of a private firm, has come up with a prototype for an affordable artifical manual breathing unit (AMBU) bag operative device. They have applied for a patent of the device and have received a positive response.

Manual resuscitators or AMBU bags provide a short term alternative especially to healthcare institutions in developing countries such as India, but can have harmful and dangerous effects. Human human error can lead to over or under pumping of the bag, often leading to lung trauma.

“This device will be operated by a motor which will automatically pump the AMBU bag at a required rate per minute. The device can be fixed to a regular adult AMBU bag and the rate of rhythmic pumping of air can be fixed between 12 to 20 pumps per minute, in accordance with the patient’s needs. This will erase the chances of human error leading to over pumping and lung trauma, while also decreasing the footfall of attendants and caregivers in hospitals thus decreasing chances of exposure to potential infections, such as the COVID 19,” said Chauhan.

In pandemics such as COVID 19, wherein patients need ventilator support it was harmful to expose an attendant to the patient.

“The device should not cost more than ₹15,000, whereas an average ventilator which is attached to an ICU bed costs ₹10 lakhs,” said Chauhan. A few patients do require traditional ventilator support, but many lives can be saved by using the AMBU bag, he added.

top news
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Delhi doctor’s wife, teen daughter also test positive for Covid-19
Delhi doctor’s wife, teen daughter also test positive for Covid-19
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news