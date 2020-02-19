Chandigarh Police sub-inspector caught taking Rs 35,000 bribe awarded four-yr rigorous imprisonment

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:29 IST

A special CBI court awarded four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a former Chandigarh Police sub-inspector (SI) for accepting Rs 35,000 bribe in 2015.

Then posted at the Manimajra police station, SI Balbir Singh had demanded the bribe from a local resident for not registering an FIR against him.

Singh was held guilty under Sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 13 (1) (d) read with Section 13 (2) — criminal misconduct by a public servant — of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

The complainant, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, had approached the CBI, stating that he had signed as a witness in the wedding of his friend in July 2014.

In March 2015, the SI summoned him and shared that his friend’s wife had lodged a complaint against him for getting her forcibly married. Later, the SI called him to Panjab University, where he was posted on VIP duty, and sought Rs 50,000 for not registering an FIR against him. The SI also demanded that he pay for a 1-litre box of juice worth Rs 95 and a 2-litre bottle of mineral water.

Eventually, the deal was struck at Rs 35,000. After Kumar approached CBI, a trap was laid and the cop was caught red-handed taking Rs 35, 000 in cash.

PLEA FOR LENIENCY REJECTED

Pleading that his younger son was suffering from depression, and that he was a first-time offender, Singh sought leniency from court.

Declining the plea, CBI special judge Sushil Kumar Garg observed, “Police officers have several opportunities to gain personally from their status and authority as law enforcement officers.”

“Bribery among police officials is one of the most common acts of corruption, which affect society. Even one corrupt officer can cause overall distrust in the department, and strict action is required against such officials,” the court said awarding four-year RI to Singh.