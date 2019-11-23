Chandigarh pub’s cook arrested for murdering hotel helper

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:19 IST

A 28-year-old cook, working at Peddlers, Sector 35, is facing murder charges for allegedly killing a hotel helper in a drunken brawl on Thursday night.

The accused was identified as Vipin Singh, a resident of Kajheri village. Police said he was arrested while trying to flee to Uttarakhand.

The victim, Bangala, worked at hotel Maya Palace in Kajheri, and lived nearby in Tin Colony.

“On Thursday, Vipin visited hotel Maya Palace to collect a payment for his employer. There he met Bangala, and the duo decided to have drinks together,” said Ranjodh Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 36.

During questioning, Vipin revealed that after finishing one bottle, they went out to buy more. But, all liquor vends were closed.

“This enraged Bangala, a short-tempered person, and he started arguing with Vipin. In a fit of rage, Vipin picked up a stone, and hit Bangala with it, before fleeing the spot,” added Ranjodh.

On Friday morning, a morning walker spotted Bangala lying in a pool of blood near the public toilet at Tin Colony, and informed the police.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following investigation, police arrested Vipin from Tin Colony and booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Saturday.