e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh records coldest November day in decade

Chandigarh records coldest November day in decade

It was for the first time since 2010 that the maximum temperature in the city went below 20°C in November

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:56 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
         

Cloudy weather brought by western disturbances on Wednesday dropped the maximum temperature in Chandigarh to 19.2°C, six notches below normal and three below what was recorded the previous day.

It was for the first time since 2010 that the maximum temperature in the city went below 20°C in November, according to data readily available at the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s observatory in Sector 39.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday as well, said the weatherman.

Hindustantimes

“Owing to cloudy weather due to an ongoing western disturbance and northerly flow of winds, which are cooling the region, the temperature dropped,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh. “There was also light rain (0.2mm between 2:30pm to 5:30pm) that affected the temperature.”

Paul said as the western disturbance system leaves on Thursday, light rain up to 10mm can be expected till the afternoon. “After that clear weather can be expected, and night temperature can start to fall again,” he said.

The cloud cover at night had in fact increased the minimum temperature to 13°C on Wednesday, highest in the past 10 days, due to which it was not categorised as a cold day.

However, Thursday is likely to be a cold day, which according to the IMD occurs when maximum temperature goes 4.5-6°C below normal and minimum temperature goes below 10°C.

With snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh, cold wave conditions might also develop in the city, which occur when minimum temperature drops 4.5-6°C below normal. The IMD has already issued a yellow warning up to Sunday. Yellow is the second highest among four levels of warning issued for extreme weather phenomena and advises people to remain updated.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 20°C and 22°C while minimum temperature will remain between 10°C and 14°C, stated the weather bulletin.

top news
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele
‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In