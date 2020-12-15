e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh records first ‘cold day’ of season

Chandigarh records first ‘cold day’ of season

The IMD declares a cold day when minimum temperature falls below 10°C and maximum temperature falls 4.5-6.4°C below normal

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Residents getting some respite from the chill while sitting under the sun at the Plaza in Sector 17 on Tuesday.
Residents getting some respite from the chill while sitting under the sun at the Plaza in Sector 17 on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Chandigarh recorded its first “cold day” of the season on Tuesday, following which India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of cold wave conditions in the coming days.

The IMD declares a “cold day” when minimum temperature falls below 10°C and maximum temperature falls 4.5-6.4°C below normal. On Tuesday, even as maximum temperature went up from Monday’s 14.6°C to 17.2°C, it was still five notches below normal.

Meanwhile, minimum temperature went down from 11°C to 9.6°C, falling below 10°C for the first time since December 3.

Visibility stayed over 1 kilometre in the morning. The weatherman said shallow to moderate fog will be present in the coming mornings, but it will disperse later with sunlight expected during the day.

“Due to this, maximum temperature will increase, but clear weather at night will lead to drop in minimum temperature. Recent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh will also contribute to chances of cold wave conditions in and around Chandigarh,” he said. Cold wave occurs when minimum temperature falls 4.5-6.4°C below normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 17 and 18 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 7 and 8 degrees.

top news
PM Oli races to get new anti-graft watchdog boss, heads for a showdown with Prachanda
PM Oli races to get new anti-graft watchdog boss, heads for a showdown with Prachanda
41k deep freezers, 29k cold chain points in govt’s storage plan for vaccine
41k deep freezers, 29k cold chain points in govt’s storage plan for vaccine
Cold wave conditions in Delhi from December 16 to 18
Cold wave conditions in Delhi from December 16 to 18
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
‘Wait for official word’: Rajinikanth’s RMM on reports attributing auto-rickshaw as poll symbol
‘Wait for official word’: Rajinikanth’s RMM on reports attributing auto-rickshaw as poll symbol
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In