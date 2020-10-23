Chandigarh residents peeved over some sectors being left out of fogging list

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:11 IST

Notwithstanding UT administrator’s directions to the principal health secretary to carry out regular fogging, sanitisation and cleanliness drives to prevent the spread of malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases, residents have complained that some sectors have been left out in the schedule drawn up for fogging in the city.

Highlighting this, general secretary of the Sector 33-B Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Kuljinder Sra said, “Ignoring Sector 33 for fogging has become a trend over the past few years, even as the sector has a high concentration of senior citizens. Several sites close to residential areas have become mini dumping grounds,” he said, adding that the RWA had written a letter to director health services regarding this.

Sector 21 has also not been included in the schedule. Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu, who is also the president of the RWA here, said, “I hope this is just an error in printing, as fogging is the need of the hour here. Several spots in the sector also need to be cleared of piles of garbage.”

Meanwhile, other RWAs have complained of a half-baked job in fogging. It was scheduled at Sector 38 West on October 17, but as per the RWA president, Pankaj Gupta, many lanes were ignored.

“Residents’ requests for fogging in their streets were ignored. Besides, garbage remains accumulated in the open, which can lead to diseases,” he said.

Director health services Dr Amandeep Kang said, “Besides the sectors mentioned in the schedule, we also focus on other areas in the same time slot. Also, fogging is conducted wherever a case is detected. Residents can write to us if they have any complaints. We will ensure that fogging is done throughout the city.”

According to the health department’s data, there has been a dip in the number of cases this year. As of September end, only 13 cases of dengue and six cases of malaria were reported in city against the 286 and 22 cases, respectively, reported last year.