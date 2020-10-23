e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh residents peeved over some sectors being left out of fogging list

Chandigarh residents peeved over some sectors being left out of fogging list

Also complain of garbage piles not being removed at various spots in their areas

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:11 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Other RWAs complained of a half-baked job in fogging
Other RWAs complained of a half-baked job in fogging(HT FILE)
         

Notwithstanding UT administrator’s directions to the principal health secretary to carry out regular fogging, sanitisation and cleanliness drives to prevent the spread of malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases, residents have complained that some sectors have been left out in the schedule drawn up for fogging in the city.

Highlighting this, general secretary of the Sector 33-B Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Kuljinder Sra said, “Ignoring Sector 33 for fogging has become a trend over the past few years, even as the sector has a high concentration of senior citizens. Several sites close to residential areas have become mini dumping grounds,” he said, adding that the RWA had written a letter to director health services regarding this.

Sector 21 has also not been included in the schedule. Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu, who is also the president of the RWA here, said, “I hope this is just an error in printing, as fogging is the need of the hour here. Several spots in the sector also need to be cleared of piles of garbage.”

Meanwhile, other RWAs have complained of a half-baked job in fogging. It was scheduled at Sector 38 West on October 17, but as per the RWA president, Pankaj Gupta, many lanes were ignored.

“Residents’ requests for fogging in their streets were ignored. Besides, garbage remains accumulated in the open, which can lead to diseases,” he said.

Director health services Dr Amandeep Kang said, “Besides the sectors mentioned in the schedule, we also focus on other areas in the same time slot. Also, fogging is conducted wherever a case is detected. Residents can write to us if they have any complaints. We will ensure that fogging is done throughout the city.”

According to the health department’s data, there has been a dip in the number of cases this year. As of September end, only 13 cases of dengue and six cases of malaria were reported in city against the 286 and 22 cases, respectively, reported last year.

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In