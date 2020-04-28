Chandigarh residents’ welfare body writes to UT adviser over domestic help issue

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:57 IST

The Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) has written to UT adviser Manoj Parida on Tuesday regarding the movement of domestic help including maids and gardeners in various sectors of the city.

At a time when the number of Covid-19 positive cases have crossed 50 and the authorities are trying to ensure there is no movement between sectors, domestic help including cooks, gardeners and maids have been seen moving within sectors of the city.

The issue was highlighted by general secretary of the Sector 33-B residents’ welfare association (RWA) Kuljinder Singh Sra. “Sector 33B mostly has retired army men who live alone or with their spouses, and are dependent on servants. Most help is hired from Burail village in Sector 45, but they had stopped coming due to the curfew. However, around 20 gardeners, cooks and other servants can be seen in the streets daily now. I have spoken to the beat police officers and asked them to set up a naka between Sector 33 and 45 to stop their movement.”

Other sectors around Sector 45 have reported the same issue. President of the Sector 44-B RWA Swadesh Talwar said that he had received calls from various residents about the movement of servants in their sector and he had them to inform the police.

Chief patron of CRAWFED Major (retd) DP Singh said a similar situation was seen in Sector 38 as well. “In my lane itself I see that around four maids have started coming to work again. They come from Sector 25 or Dadumajra village and I have asked residents to be more responsible and ask their maids not to come till the situation comes under control,” he said.

Chairman of CRAWFED Hitesh Puri said, “Many positive cases have come up in the colonies of the city where most of the domestic help comes from. The matter is serious which is why we have written to the authorities and asked them to book these domestic helpers for violating curfew orders in order to discourage them from coming. The residents also need to understand the importance of curfew, and should report their neighbours if their servants continue to come during the curfew.”

Police officers deployed in these sectors said they were aware of the matter and had set up a vigil around the villages to ensure that those moving without permission are booked.