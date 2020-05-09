e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Sec 26 fruit, veggie market shifted to bus stand

Chandigarh’s Sec 26 fruit, veggie market shifted to bus stand

According to an order passed by UT adviser Manoj Parida, the shift was made to prevent congestion in Sector 26

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, the UT administration temporarily shifted the Sector 26 vegetable and fruit market which was situated close to Bapu Dham Colony, city’s first major hotspot, to Sector 17 Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

According to an order passed by UT adviser Manoj Parida, the shift was made to prevent congestion in Sector 26.

The order mentioned that the bays at the bus stand will be allocated to the shopkeepers based on their shop numbers and any damage to the infrastructure of the bus stand will be recovered from the traders.

After the Bapu Dham Colony and its buffer zone had been sealed, in another order, the market committee banned the wholesale of fruits and vegetables at the Sector 26 market.

The committee will take action against anyone found selling vegetables or fruits there.

top news
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In