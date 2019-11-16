Chandigarh’s Tribune flyover project gets rolling

chandigarh

The construction of the Tribune flyover and underpass is all set to begin with the Centre’s formal approval for tender allocation expected by next week.

“The UT engineering department submitted the results of the financial bid with the regional office of the ministry of road, transport and highways last week. In a meeting of the tender evaluation committee, comprising the ministry and UT officials, the bidder was finalised this week,” said a senior UT engineering department official privy to the development.

After ministry grants the final sanction to the committee’s decision, the letter of agreement will be issued, which is expected to be done by the end of next week. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months once the work begins.

Financial bids for the civil work of the flyover were opened on October 31. A Gujarat-based company, DRAIPL-DMR (JV), was the lowest bidder among the four companies. Other bidders that were shortlisted after the technical bids were opened were Ceigall India Private Limited, Ashoka Buildcon and SP Singla Construction Company.

On March 3, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had laid the foundation stone of the flyover project. The administration had then set a deadline of 15 months for completion. The construction was to start in July, but was delayed as no bidder could pass the technical bidding stage after the first tender was floated.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

First part of the project will be shifting of the utilities around the project site. The engineering department had to put on hold the work allotment for shifting of sewage, drinking water and rainwater drainage pipelines after the process of allotting the civil work was postponed.

“The contractor has already been finalised, but, the allotment of work will only be done after the civil work is allotted,” said the official. The shifting of utilities is expected to be completed in four to six months.

While the department is yet to get the final approval from the Centre to the start the construction work, it is already mulling over the most tricky part of the project – how to manage the traffic? Around 1.43 lakh vehicles cross the rotaries of Dakshin Marg and Purv Marg near Tribune Chowk on a daily basis.

“Initially, minimal traffic will be needed to be diverted when the work on the shifting of utilities starts. When the civil work starts and traffic has to be stopped on the main road, slip roads extended over the road berms are planned to be used. When the main work at the rotary starts, traffic will be diverted through U-turns created for the purpose on Dakshin and Purv Marg,” said the official.

The final traffic plan will be made by the contractor in consultation with the department.