Chandigarh school events: Manav Mangal students spread message of unity

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:32 IST

The annual cultural fiesta, Kilkari, was organised at Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, on Sunday.

The event commenced with a report of 2018-19 in which the achievements of students were highlighted. Students presented a dance ‘ek chirhiya anek chirhiya’ and spread the message of strength in unity. They also presented a fashion show showcasing the various celestial bodies in the universe. Director Sanjay Sardana lauded the efforts of the students and the faculty. Each student was presented a gift to appreciate his or her efforts.

Traditional Dances

CRB Public School, Sector 7-B, organised its annual function ‘renaissance’ at the Tagore Theatre on Sunday.

The programme commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony by director Naveen Kumar Mittal and principal Sangeeta Mittal.

Students presented Ganesh vandana, qawwali, dances and circus.

Traditional dance forms of India such as bihu, garba, haryanvi, giddha and bhangra were the highlights of the event.

Excessive use of mobile phones and plastic were showcased by the students of Class 4 through a skit.

Annual function

Sat Paul Mittal School organised its annual function ‘abrakadabra’ at the Mittal auditorium.

Students of classes 2, 5, 8 and 11 took part in it. Rakesh Agarwal, commissioner of police, was the chief guest. The event commenced with a kathak performance and was followed by a song by the school choir.

Students presented the tale of a young voyager who embarks on a journey through an enchanted land and finally reaches her destination.