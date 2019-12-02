e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Chandigarh school events: Manav Mangal students spread message of unity

Important and interesting event that took place at Chandigarh schools recently.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students presented a dance ‘ek chirhiya anek chirhiya’ and spread the message of strength in unity.
Students presented a dance ‘ek chirhiya anek chirhiya’ and spread the message of strength in unity. (HT)
         

The annual cultural fiesta, Kilkari, was organised at Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, on Sunday.

The event commenced with a report of 2018-19 in which the achievements of students were highlighted. Students presented a dance ‘ek chirhiya anek chirhiya’ and spread the message of strength in unity. They also presented a fashion show showcasing the various celestial bodies in the universe. Director Sanjay Sardana lauded the efforts of the students and the faculty. Each student was presented a gift to appreciate his or her efforts.

Traditional Dances

CRB Public School, Sector 7-B, organised its annual function ‘renaissance’ at the Tagore Theatre on Sunday.

The programme commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony by director Naveen Kumar Mittal and principal Sangeeta Mittal.

Students presented Ganesh vandana, qawwali, dances and circus.

Traditional dance forms of India such as bihu, garba, haryanvi, giddha and bhangra were the highlights of the event.

Excessive use of mobile phones and plastic were showcased by the students of Class 4 through a skit.

Annual function

Sat Paul Mittal School organised its annual function ‘abrakadabra’ at the Mittal auditorium.

Students of classes 2, 5, 8 and 11 took part in it. Rakesh Agarwal, commissioner of police, was the chief guest. The event commenced with a kathak performance and was followed by a song by the school choir.

Students presented the tale of a young voyager who embarks on a journey through an enchanted land and finally reaches her destination.

tags
top news
Review Ayodhya verdict plea reaches Supreme Court, challenges on 14 points
Review Ayodhya verdict plea reaches Supreme Court, challenges on 14 points
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Women were there, but not in cockpit, says first naval pilot Shivangi
Women were there, but not in cockpit, says first naval pilot Shivangi
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Alto, S-Presso, Dzire to Brezza, how Maruti Suzuki cars fared in November
Alto, S-Presso, Dzire to Brezza, how Maruti Suzuki cars fared in November
‘Ignorance and laziness won’: Apostrophe society shuts down after 18 years
‘Ignorance and laziness won’: Apostrophe society shuts down after 18 years
0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler rewrites history books with deadly spell
0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler rewrites history books with deadly spell
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News