Chandigarh school events: Students showcase talent at Kids ‘R’ Kids

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:53 IST

Students of Kids ‘R’ Kids School, Sector 42-C, organised a Parents’ Day enchantment programme.

The programme commenced with the school anthem. Children welcomed their parents with a song ‘Smile with me’. They also presented a story ‘The arc of colours’.

Students came dressed as fairytale characters and gave a dance performance. They showcased their acting skills when they enacted ‘Baalshram’ and ‘Diamonds and toads’. Principal Anupam Grewal lauded the efforts of the faculty and students.

Basketball tournament

The U-12 boys’ team of Saupin’s School, Sector 32-A, bagged the winner’s trophy in the Brother Kyle Basketball tournament organised by St John’s School, Chandigarh.

They beat St John’s in the semi-finals by 12-6 and Holy Child School, Panchkula, in the finals by 19-14. Jastej Singh was declared the player of the tournament. Meanwhile, Harjot Singh of Class 7 of Panchkula branch won a gold medal in 500m rink race, silver medals in 500m and 3,000m road skating in the district roller skating championship held at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula.

Gurukul Global school pupils showcase their creativity

Vedansh Vasudeva, a student of Class 11 of Gurukul Global School, clinched first position and a cash prize worth ₹50,000 in a state level painting competition.

The topic of the competition was energy conservation. The event was organised by the government of India, ministry of power and Bhakra Beas Management Board.

As many as 300 students from in and around the tricity and Punjab and Haryana participated in the competition.

Junior Smart Kid Contest

Eleven students of Spring Dale Public School represented the school in the city finals of the Junior Smart Kid Contest held on Wednesday.

The contest was organised by Cornitos in collaboration with PTC Punjabi.

Children from across the state auditioned in various categories such as singing, dancing, acting and modelling and were selected for the city finals.

Managing director Avinash Kaur Walia congratulated the winners and encouraged them to perform well in upcoming competitions.