Chandigarh: Sec 27C, D sealed following adviser’s call

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:57 IST

Following the call of Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida to get councillors and residents to seal high risk neighbourhoods, Sector 27 C and D were cordoned off due to their proximity with Sector 30B where four cases of novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported recently.

Led by local area councillor Devinder Singh Babla, municipal commissioner KK Yadav, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambri Jagadale, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, east) Sudhanshu Gautam, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, east) Dilsher Singh Chandel and Sector 26 station house officer (SHO) Narinder Patial were also present for the sealing.

(From left) Sector 27 area councillor Devinder Babla using a thermal scanner on municipal commissioner KK Yadav and SSP Nilambri Jagadale during the sealing of Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Thursday. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

Babla said the sealing initiative will be also be active during the curfew relaxation hours to keep a check on all outsiders, vendors, delivery boys with proper infrared thermal screening by residents who will wear proper masks and gloves, with police keeping a constant vigil.

Sanitisation being carried out in Sector 27 in Chandigarh on Thursday. ( Keshav Singh/ht )

Babla had earlier sealed off Sector 30B following the example of Sector 40. He said he will speak to the residents of Sector 28 and discuss sealing the area.