Chandigarh: Sectors closer to villages complain of stray cattle troubles

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:17 IST

As the roads of the city are mostly cleared out by 10pm owing to the night curfew in place, many residents of the sectors closer to villages complain that stray cattle begin pouring in by evening, causing them a lot of trouble.

President of the Sector 46A resident welfare association (RWA) Rajinder Garh said, “Many cows come here from the nearby village of Faidaan. Most of them are herded back by the farmers, but the older animals are left to wander. We have had many cases where animals have damaged parked vehicles and caused accidents of two-wheelers.”

President of the Sector 48 RWA JJ Singh added that cows from Faidaan had become a nuisance in their sector as well and the authorities weren’t doing enough to enforce fines on farmers who released them.

‘KEEPING GATES CLOSED NOT ENOUGH’

President of the Sector 39B RWA Amardeep Singh said, “We keep the gates of the housing board societies closed, but it still is not enough. At night, these animals eat the small plants growing in the green belts here. This menace has increased during the lockdown. Even horses can be frequently seen grazing on the grass in our sector.”

Councillors have also been highlighting related problems for a long time. Gurpreet Singh, the local area councillor of Sectors 32 and 46, said that he had asked the municipal corporation many a time to round up the stray animals. “Since people feed the animals, they naturally gravitate towards the residential areas.”

Superintendent of the MC’s slaughterhouse, Dr MS Kamboj, said the MC teams had been working regularly rescuing cattle roaming around on roads and taking them to the pound in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. “A fine of ₹20,000 is charged to those farmers who come here to get their cattle back. The unclaimed animals are auctioned off. Since April, the MC has rescued 371 cattle from the roads of Chandigarh. Through the means of challaning and auctioneering, the department has raised ₹3.48 lakh.”

REFLECTORS FOR STRAY CATTLE

The traffic police are also working on ensuring that accidents due to stray animals can be controlled. Speaking about this, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic central) SPS Sondhi said, “We have been working with an NGO, Maa, to put radial belts on stray animals roaming around on the roads. The radial belts will act as reflectors at night to prevent any accidents.”